Groom Hits His Bride On Their Wedding Day On-stage, Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

The world of social media often keeps treating us with weird videos and pictures from each and every corner of the world. Be it a romantic video that makes us go gaga or a funny clip that makes us laugh out loud, we have seen all of it. Today, we have something disturbing which might break your heart. A video has been shared on Twitter that shows a couple from Uzbekistan getting married. They can be seen playing a game during the wedding ceremony. This fun and romantic ambience immediately transforms into a brutal scene as soon as the bride defeats the groom in the game. The groom hits the bride hard on her head. What happens next? The guests were silent while the groom’s best man was seen laughing.

After a few moments, the bride was asked to get down the stage by her maid of honour and another woman. No one said or did anything to protest against this act.

Sharing the 30-second video, Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer wrote, “In Uzbekistan, the groom hit the bride right at the wedding in front of guests, relatives, and families from both sides. No one stopped him, no one to defend her. Footage shows the couple participating in the game, after which he hit her. We need @WomanTreaty urgently.”

She added in the reply, “Check out best friend grinning after the punch… people see violence against women and girls as unfortunate, awkward, but an integral part of customs, tradition, culture. Something sad, but unavoidable and therefore normal. It’s not seen as the world’s most widespread human rights abuse.”

The lawyer further, “Since this has gone viral (I’m very grateful for the attention to this and millions of VAWG cases and outpouring of support for victims), I want to use this moment and invite everyone who cares to follow us Woman Treaty and Freedom for Eurasia to eradicate violence against women and girls globally.”

Many Twitter users were seen reacting in anguish. One of them wrote, “The bride has been beaten and humiliated, her family should do something about it, this has something to do with the culture in which men are prioritised in everything.”

Another user added, “I can picture relatives from both sides persuading the bride that this happens in any family, he is a man and it’s acceptable, that it will be a shame upon both families if she reacts and get even angry at him, that if she divorces him no one will ever take her… etc.”

