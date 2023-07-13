Groom Skydiving Into Wedding Venue Is Straight Out Of A Tom Cruise Movie

An army veteran has created a massive buzz after setting a unique world record on his wedding day. The groom made a dramatic entry at the venue by sky-diving into the grounds of a 14th-century castle. Identified to be Chris Parkes, footage of the “exhilarating" moment shared by BBC shows the man accompanied by nine groomsmen. Reportedly, Chris is said to have lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan. Hailing from County Durham, the 34-year-old was spotted parachuting into the Langley Castle located in Northumberland. It is suggested that the groom and his pack took six months of training perfecting their skills for the special moment.

The groom was captured explaining the thrill of his unusual entrance just moments after making the leap from the sky. “I’ve just skydived into my wedding at Langley Castle on a beautiful Sunday morning," said Chris. When asked how it felt up there, the groom added, “Exhilarating. Normal day at the office, but on a very special day. Absolutely brilliant." In an amusing moment, he was also seen making a hilarious remark about his wedding attire. “We’re about to get changed. Luckily, we’re not getting married in this. That would be a little bit of a disaster," he joked.

Just moments before taking the wedding vows, Chris shared his mental state was quite, “Calm, cool, and collected." What was more stressful for him was the skydiving. “Jumping out of the plane was infinitely more stressful than this," he added. The army veteran’s wife Pippa in a confessional added how Chris’ grand entrance hasn’t stolen her thunder. “Chris is allowed to have a little fancy thing in the day. I get the big, fancy dress. He gets the fancy skydive," she explained.

Elsewhere in the video, the newlyweds were seen taking vows after which they were declared to be the husband and wife. The couple sealed the ceremony with a loving kiss and contagious smiles. Catch a glimpse of it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News UK (@bbcnewsuk)

A plethora of congratulatory remarks were shared by the couple on social media. A user joked, “He really fell for her," another added, “Many hearts skipped a beat." One more wrote, “Love is a long-term investment worth every risk."

The groom also ended up bagging a new world record owing to his daredevil choice of entrance. According to BBC, the group of nine groomsmen and the army veteran have become the largest wedding party to skydive into the venue.