Group Of Dogs Fight A Snake To Protect Their Pups; Watch Who Wins In The End

The amazing acts of bravery and selflessness displayed by animals never cease to amaze us. One such video was recently shared on Instagram. It depicts the remarkable lengths animals often go to, to defend their family. A pack of canines bravely faces a poisonous snake in this mind-blowing video, to protect their pups. Both humans and animals fear snakes because of their deadly attacks and intimidating presence. This viral video presents a moment, in which maternal or paternal impulses take precedence over fear.

A group of dogs bravely band together, encircling the dangerous serpent and unleashing a coordinated attack, to prevent any damage from coming to their precious pups. It can be seen in the video how aggressively the dogs bite the snake, one after the other. The snake constantly tries to defend itself. Whenever it reaches the pups, the snake opens its mouth to bite them; but the might of dogs was more than that of the snake. After a point, it can be seen the snake stops moving, it gets still. It seems due to the constant attack of the dogs; the snake probably dies.

The video is doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral. Social media users are commenting that the videographer could have intervened to save the snake’s life. Some users claim that the snake doesn’t appear to be poisonous. Many individuals are complimenting the dogs at the same time. There is power in unity, one user said.

Another such video went viral on social media a few days back. The clip shows a dog seeking help from a man to save a sibling. The video depicts a dog running to a guy and pleading for assistance to free its trapped sibling. Since then, this heartwarming video has been widely popular online. The clip’s description read, “Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, Hooman…"

Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, hooman…🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v0FHIIgZXd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 30, 2023

The video was posted on June 30. It went viral, amassing over 16 million views on the internet. One Social Media user commented, “Friends… and people that do good deeds,” while another one said, “Dogs are man’s best friends,” “Nice!!! Dogs are the best,” wrote a third one.