Group Of Jackals Surrounds A Lion To Steal Its Hunt; Here’s What Happened Next

Wildlife is more than fascinating, to say the least. Videos showing intellect in animals go viral from time to time. One such video was shared online recently, which showed a group of jackals surrounding a Lion, aiming to take its food. When the clip starts, we get to see the lion dragging its hunt, which looks like a hippopotamus. As the video progresses, jackals start entering the scene.

The text on the clip says, “Lions don’t see jackals as a threat and will allow them to be near them.” They do nothing, but their eyes are on the dead prey that the lion is trying to eat. Just like that, 3-4 jackals surround the lion, but just keep observing. They try to get closer to the dead animal when the lion is looking the other way. According to the caption in the video, “The jackals will sneak and take bites when the lion is not looking.”

The video was shared on the YouTube channel called Maasai Sightings. Giving more information about the animals, the description under the video read, “Jackals are small and agile. They move swiftly, and catching them requires too much movement for larger carnivores that must save their energy for more worthwhile prey. If other carnivores target them, they will likely run quickly or even show aggression, which makes them not worth it.”

According to the information given, it was filmed in Masai Mara, Kenya. It has gained thousands of views, and hundreds of likes since it was shared.

The social media users reacted to the video. One user wrote, “The lion’s reaction to the jackal resembles our reaction to an annoying house fly lol.” Another said, “That’s one impressive male right there. All Hail the King.”

A similar video was shared by the same channel a month ago on YouTube, which showed Jackals trying to sneak into the lion’s food, testing the big cat’s patience. The clip turns hilarious when at one point the jackal dares to get closer to the hunt but instantly runs at a slight turn of the lion’s head.