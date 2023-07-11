GRP Soldier Saves Woman And Child From Falling Off Train At Bihar's Jamui Railway Station

In a recent incident at Bihar’s Jamui Railway station, a courageous female GRP soldier emerged as a true hero when she saved the lives of a woman and her child from a dangerous situation. The incident unfolded as the mother and child faced imminent danger while attempting to board a moving train. The heartwarming story of bravery and divine intervention has quickly spread across the internet, capturing the attention and admiration of the public.

On platform number one of Jamui Railway Station, a woman was struggling to board the Tata-Danapur Express train with her child. Faced with a crowded coach, she clung to the train’s handle, risking a dangerous fall onto the platform. Observing the situation, GRP constable Suman Verma, on duty at the time, sprang into action to rescue the woman and her child, becoming their guardian angel.

As the train started moving, the constable noticed the woman hanging from the train’s door. Attempting to pull her inside the coach, she fought against the increasing speed of the train. With the woman on the verge of falling under the moving train, the soldier reached out and grasped her hand, preventing a tragic accident. Although the woman and child fell onto the platform, their lives were saved.

Following the incident, the woman and her child were promptly taken to the GRP police station. After a brief period, they were assisted in reaching their intended destination to continue their journey by boarding the next train. Eyewitnesses lauded the bravery of the GRP soldier, recognizing her selfless act of heroism. The video capturing the entire incident has since gone viral on social media, further amplifying the soldier’s courageous act.

Incidents like this have occurred numerous times at railway platforms across India, where soldiers have stepped in to save lives. These brave soldiers, often referred to as the true heroes of our nation, embody the spirit of service and sacrifice. Their commitment to protecting and rescuing individuals in dire situations serves as a testament to their dedication and bravery.