Guardian Angel On The Go: Man Saves Baby From Rolling Into Traffic

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a baby’s life was saved by an unlikely hero - a man who displayed quick thinking and bravery in the face of danger. The old video is going viral again. An old security footage capturing the heartwarming moment is going viral again. The video features a woman unloading her car with her baby in a stroller nearby, but suddenly, the stroller starts rolling towards a busy road. Despite her anxious attempts, the woman stumbles multiple times and fails to catch the carriage. At the same time, a man jumps into action and runs towards the stroller to save the baby from oncoming traffic.

The incident reportedly occurred outside a car wash in the US when the baby’s aunt was unloading her car and the stroller began to roll away. Fortunately, Ronald Nessman, who happened to be nearby, noticed the situation and rushed to the rescue.

Another HERO😊 surveillance video captures a homeless man saving a baby in a stroller rolling toward heavy traffic. The baby’s aunt was unloading items on the backseat of her SUV parked outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash, when the stroller started to roll away towards the street.… pic.twitter.com/wihD0EmNFQ— DeL2000 (@DeL2000) May 4, 2023

The footage has been widely shared online, and one user took to social media to commend the man for his quick thinking. “Great presence of mind," he said.

Another pointed out that the homeless man’s heroism may have led to a change in his living situation, stating, “Apparently he wasn’t homeless anymore. What a scary video with a relief ending.”

However, some users criticized the woman, and wrote “Another careless idiot and a responsible hero!”

In yet another inspiring incident, when a bus driver lost consciousness carrying 66 school children in Michigan, Dillon Reeves, 13, a student from Carter Middle School, immediately jumped into action and stopped the bus from crashing. The CCTV footage shared shows Dillon quickly moving to the front of the bus and grabbing the steering wheel, bringing the bus to a stop. The tweet which shared the video further praised Dillon’s heroism.

This schoolboy is a HERO‼️ Dillon Reeves (13) from Carter Middle School jumps into action when the bus driver became light headed and lost consciousness. Sixty-six Michigan school students are all safe. The 7th grader from Warren, Michigan is being recognized as a hero. #hero… pic.twitter.com/OXecZtW0KN— DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 29, 2023

Towards the end of the video, the teenager is seen with his family, receiving recognition for his courageous act at his school.

