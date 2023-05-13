‘Gucci In Past Life’: This 7-Year-Old Prodigy Designs Clothes For Celebrities

The fashion industry has a new rising star and he’s only seven years old! Meet Max Alexander, the little fashionista who claims to have a deep connection to the designer, businessman and founder of Gucci, Guccio Gucci. In an interview with a magazine, Max boldly declared that he was Gucci in his past life. “I actually was," he said. While most kids his age are busy playing with toys and watching cartoons, Max has been designing and creating clothes for celebrities all over the world since the tender age of four. But his journey to the runway began with a surprising announcement at the family dinner table during lockdown when he demanded a mannequin. If you’re intrigued by this young fashion prodigy, you won’t want to miss the chance to learn more about him.

Max Alexander’s interest in dressmaking was a complete surprise to his mother, Sherri Madison. She had no idea about his skills until he expressed an interest at the age of four. “I didn’t notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced, ‘I need a mannequin’," she recalled while speaking to People Magazine.

Sherri went on to explain that Max was so serious about his newfound passion for fashion. “He was very serious. No laughing. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve never seen you interested in fashion. What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘That’s because I don’t have a mannequin. If you get me a mannequin, I’ll show you. I’m a dressmaker’."

Sherri, who is a cardboard artist, made her son his first mannequin out of cardboard. From that point on, Max’s work took off, and he began making dresses with remarkable ease. “I ran and got my husband. I was like, ‘Come out of your office, you have to see what Max is doing. It’s crazy,'" she recounted. Even though Max had no prior exposure to the fashion world, his mother believes that his talent “runs in his genes". Sherri informs that Max’s grandparents were in the fashion business, but the little boy didn’t know any of that. It looks like this little guy was born to sew!

Max Alexander was later taught to sew by a professional and his designs improved significantly, prompting his parents to purchase him a real mannequin. By the age of five, Max organized his first fashion show, which was posted on his Instagram account. His main aim is to help women feel beautiful, and he has no interest in wearing the dresses himself or making menswear. According to his mother, he wants women of all sizes to feel beautiful through his designs.

Max, who has already made more than a hundred designs, aspires to become the head of the House of Gucci or establish his own atelier, “Couture to the Max Italian."