Guess This Asian Country Where Children Are Chain Smokers

One of the most common problems that the world is facing these days is addiction. Many, all over the world, are addicted to smoking. People pick this habit because of stress, personal issues, and sometimes to even show off. Smoking has numerous ill effects on the human body and can cause fatal diseases like cancer. Apart from that, smoking affects the sense of smell and taste as well.

In India, various efforts have been put in by the government to stop people from smoking. Public smoking is banned in the country, and even the sale of tobacco to minors is illegal. Do you know there’s a country in the world where smoking has become a part of their culture? In Indonesia, children as young as 3 to 4 years old are spotted smoking packs of cigarettes.

Indonesia is one such country where smoking has become a part of their culture. Children in the country have become addicted to smoking cigarettes from an early age. Even the parents of these children are aware of the fact that they smoke and are often spotted smoking in front of them. Recently, this information about the smoking culture among young children was made public by popular Canadian photographer Michelle Siu. The photographs shared by her showed young children enjoying their smoke in the open. They were smoking it so comfortably, as it was a normal thing for them. She named the album ‘Marlboro Boys’.

Indonesia is one of the most heavily affected countries due to tobacco. They are in the 5th position in the world with the most production of tobacco. Smoking has been instilled in their culture, as it is openly advertised in the country as well. The government has also not taken any major decision to ban it, as tobacco production and consumption play a significant part in the economy of the country.

According to reports, around 60 per cent of the population smokes in Indonesia. It was also reported that children between the ages of 10 to 13 smoke about three cigarettes a day.