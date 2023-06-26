Gujarat Street Food Vendor Serves 'Banana Pani Puri' to Its Customers, Video Goes Viral

With evolving times, one thing that is massively gaining momentum is fusion food. You can see people experimenting with traditional dishes in order to create something worthwhile. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite. Be it your dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, or pani puri with spicy water some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all.

Also Read: Watch: Joe Biden Mistakenly Addresses PM Narendra Modi As ‘President’

Now, a video which is currently going viral shows how a street vendor is serving his customers the ‘banana pani puri.’ The street vendor used bananas instead of using boiled potatoes.

The video shows the man peeling bananas. He then adds chickpeas, spices and coriander leaves to the mix. Here, have a look for yourself:

Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover’s on the TLPresenting Banana Chana Pani Puri🙈 pic.twitter.com/961X9wnuLz — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 22, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 45K views. “What’s the yellow thing? Actually the chana banana combo tastes very good. I do it as chaat sometimes with Hari chatni n sonth. Don’t mash it just cut. I’m sure with golgappa paani and sonth it would be yum,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Dude why? My wife and I have to cancel our plans for tomorrow evening this and Chole Bature at our fav chaat shop near home was supposed to be our dinner, now I have to cook!”

Meanwhile, earlier, ‘Thums Up’ panipuri went viral on Indian Twitter. The short clip shared on the blue bird app shows a street stall owner serving ‘Thums Up’ panipuri to a lady who came to taste one of his ‘special’ food varieties that is exclusive to his Kolkata shop. Not just that, Dilip Da of the Maharaja Chat Centre mentioned that he is famous for serving different types of panipuri or puchkas, namely, chocolate, mango, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water, Rajbhog, along with the common mint variety. On being asked about his ‘Thums Up’ panipuri, Dilip Da prepared it by adding the cold drink into a container and mixing it with a bit of spice and lemon to be served as his ‘exclusive’ Kolkata’s puchka.

Also Read: This Family Will Pay You Over Rs 1 Crore To Look After Their Dogs