Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, Who Married Herself Last Year, Celebrates First Anniversary

Remember Kshama Bindu, the woman from Vadodara, Gujarat who married herself last year? She has been making headlines again. This time, for celebrating her first anniversary. To mark the occasion, a 24-year-old Kshama Bindu took to social media, sharing a heartfelt video clip that captured glimpses from her wedding day. Her post, captioned “Happy 1st Anniversary,” garnered significant attention, amassing over 34,000 views on Instagram. The video showcased various moments from Kshama’s unique wedding ceremony held last year. Notably, it featured a snapshot of her receiving a distinctive tattoo bearing the words, “Ekla chalo re,” derived from a famous Bengali poem by Rabindranath Tagore, which translates to “Walk alone.”

Social media users flooded the comment section, offering their congratulations. Many showered Kshama Bindu with warm wishes and expressed admiration for her independence. One user wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Proud of you,” while another commented, “Happy Anniversary to you and to yourself. When I saw this reel, I smiled and saw that you are happy in your zone and with yourself, and I think it’s the most important thing.” Yet another user remarked, “At least you are happy.” A lot of comments read “congratulations dear" on Kshama’s post.

Last year, Kshama made history in India as the country’s first self-proclaimed sologamist. Her decision to marry herself in a traditional ceremony attracted widespread attention and sparked debates on the concept of sologamy. In an interview, Kshama shared that her decision to pursue a self-marriage was supported by her mother, who resided in a different city. Prior to the wedding ceremonies, Kshama also enjoyed a grand haldi function, glimpses of which she also shared on social media.

Embracing the customs of a traditional Hindu wedding, Kshama donned a stunning red lehenga, adorned with jewelry. She performed the customary ‘seven pheras’ and conducted the pooja of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi. Additionally, Kshama garlanded herself and applied Sindoor on her forehead, symbolizing the sacred bond of marriage.

Sologamy, also known as autogamy, is the practice of marrying oneself. It involves a commitment ceremony or wedding where an individual makes vows and pledges to themselves, symbolising self-love, self-acceptance, and a lifelong commitment to their own well-being.