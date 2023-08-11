Gulab Jamun Dosa Served With Ice Cream Is The New Bizarre Food Combo Irking Foodies

Videos of bizarre food combinations keep emerging every now and then. From cold coffee maggi to Gulab Jamun parantha, just when we thought that we have seen it all, a new dish went viral. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a street vendor preparing Gulab Jamun dosa. Yes, you read that right. Twitter handle, ‘Maya’, took to the micro blogging site and shared the video of this weird dish and it has people irked.

The vendor starts by putting Gulab jamun on dosa. He then smashes it so that the essence of the balls remain intact. Once done, he spreads it on the entire dosa and then adds vanilla ice cream to it. Further into the video, he adds crushed nuts to it. To end it with the perfect garnish, he puts a gulab jamun on top of the vanilla scoop. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 14K views. “Hey bhagwan! Ye sab dekhne se phle mujhe utha kyo nhi liya,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is blasphemy.”

This is not the first time someone has experimented with Gulab Jamun. Earlier, a video that went viral showed a new dish called ‘Gulab Jamun parantha. It seems like aloo and gobhi ka parantha have to take a back seat as there is a new competitor in the market. Uploaded on Instagram by a user named ‘yourbrownfoodie’, the video shows a street food vendor making Gulab Jamun Parantha from scratch. The video begins with the vendor preparing the dough by stuffing two gulab jamuns in it. Then, the street vendor informs that this paratha costs Rs 60 and he recently started making them. What comes as the most strange thing is that he is serving this semi-sweet dish with kadhi, aloo ki subzi, chutney, and achaar.