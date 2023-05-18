CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Gulab Jamun Parantha in Delhi is Internet’s New Find and it’s Served With Kadhi, Aloo
1-MIN READ

Gulab Jamun Parantha in Delhi is Internet’s New Find and it’s Served With Kadhi, Aloo

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 16:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Gulab Jamun Parantha in Delhi is Internet’s New Find . (Image: Instaram/@yourbrownfoodie)

Delhi street food vendor makes 'Gulab Jamun Parantha' and serves it with Aloo ki subzi and kadhi. Video is now viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on internet shows a new dish called ‘Gulab Jamun parantha.’ From Dosa Ice Cream to Maggi pani puri, the internet has brought forth innumerable food combinations. While some experiments make us drool, other bizarre food combinations make our heads spin. Now it seems like aloo and gobhi ka parantha have to take a back seat as there is a new competitor in the market. Uploaded on Instagram by a user named ‘yourbrownfoodie’, the video shows a street food vendor making Gulab Jamun Parantha from scratch.

The video begins with the vendor preparing the dough by stuffing two gulab jamuns in it. Then, the street vendor informs that this paratha costs Rs 60 and he recently started making them. What comes as the most strange thing is that he is serving this semi-sweet dish with kadhi, aloo ki subzi, chutney, and achaar.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The dish is being sold at Quality Paratha, Sadar Bazar, Delhi. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered thousands of likes. However, not sure if everyone would want to try this dish.

    Meanwhile, earlier, IAS officer Supriya Sahu uploaded a video which showed a street vendor making ‘Pitai Parantha’.

    In the video, he can be seen brutally thrashing the flaky parantha. It shows a man beating a large parantha. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier. “Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competition in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha," read the caption.

    first published:May 18, 2023, 16:36 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 16:36 IST