Gully Boy, Tamasha: Twitter Shares Bollywood Movie Frames That Deliver a Punch to the Gut

Bollywood directors really know how to deliver a punch to the gut in the form of a single frame. Many films which have tanked among viewers and critics may still have a singular, exceptional frame to boast of. For instance, you could be one of those viewers who find Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha entirely forgettable, but there’s no getting over that frame of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) laying their heads on a table, shot from above.

Or, consider the frame in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, where Murad (Ranveer Singh) is waiting in his employer’s car outside a fancy party, chanting “apna time aayega" to himself as lights glitter on the car’s exterior. When it comes to emotionally devastating frames, one obviously would be sinning to not mention Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Pick any film- even ones that weren’t necessarily box office successes like Saawariya or Guzarish- the cinematography in them is impeccable.

It’s not just the giants who deliver these snapshots of brilliance, but countless other hidden gems that many of us may have missed. Twitter has been listing some of the most unforgettable frames from Bollywood movies.

A Mani Ratnam - Santosh Sivan Frame https://t.co/iKMNbFbZg4 pic.twitter.com/5eUjBdnQhh— Hindol Hazra (@hindolheroic) April 25, 2023

Even films with many aspects worth criticism- like Aman’s (SRK) stalking of Moina (Manisha Koirala) in Dil Se or Devdas (SRK) hitting Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with a pearl necklace- the cinematography in them makes one truly feel something without VFX or anything over the top, and that has become rare in Bollywood of late.

