'Gupt': Desi Twitter Lists Bollywood Movies With Biggest Plot Twists

The mesmerising world of Bollywood has created some unforgettable masterpieces. While some movies are known for their unpredictable ending, there are movies that create a frenzy because of a mind blowing plot twist. Now, Twitter user ‘Ghostface’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about the ‘biggest plot twist ever’. “what’s a movie that had the BIGGEST PLOT TWIST EVER and it still blows your mind just thinking about it????” wrote the Twitter user and the responses were never ending.

what’s a movie that had the BIGGEST PLOT TWIST EVER and it still blows your mind just thinking about it ????— ghostface kait (@cavalierremedy) June 14, 2023

From Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahani’ to Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Kaun’, people included everything in the list. “I reiterate how #UrmilaMatondkar is the best bet for horror or edge of seat thrillers. And there cannot be a bigger plot twist than #Kaun! Her flip was insane, & everything just made sense so instantly. Agree? Disagree? Tell me your choices,” wrote a Twitter user elaborating on Urmila’s film.

I reiterate how #UrmilaMatondkar is the best bet for horror or edge of seat thrillers. And there cannot be a bigger plot twist than #Kaun! Her flip was insane, & everything just made sense so instantly. Agree? Disagree? Tell me your choices…#ManojBajpayee #SushantSingh https://t.co/uUZWqYKxzl pic.twitter.com/p7FOaW5b7R— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 15, 2023

my mom loved it so much that she watched it TWICE https://t.co/poBRLWSiAm pic.twitter.com/5ySPtkHKhs— jhope (@mushfroom) June 16, 2023

What could’ve been a simple celebration became a bitter-sweet, cathartic moment.A plot twist that cemented a film as my all-time favorite Gowtam Tinnanuri, you beauty #Jersey https://t.co/a5OEdWGRTq pic.twitter.com/ZRcWVqC3mD — Nikl (@nikl_RA) June 15, 2023

One person also mentioned Kareena Kapoor and Amir Khan’s ‘Talaash’.

okay serious answer, talaash (2012). GOAT MOVIE (and has a more plausible twist than other 2012 hindi movie with a twist) https://t.co/1WR5CmJpyL pic.twitter.com/ch78eBFIcN— de little delulu show (@MrNarci) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, desi Twitter listed movies with epic endings. From the romantic ending in ‘DDLJ’ to the hilarious climax of ‘Welcome,’ people listed all of it. People also listed ‘3 Idiots’, where the plot takes a delightful twist as Ranchodas Chanchad unveils his true identity as the Phunsukh Wangadu.

