Gurugram Car Getting into Wrong Lane in Bengaluru 'Reversed' With Instant Karma; Watch Viral Video

The internet is full of instances where “Karma hits back," and one recent addition to this trend was a viral video showcasing poetic justice on the streets of Bengaluru. In the clip, a car from Gurugram intentionally veered into the wrong lane, disregarding other vehicles patiently waiting in the correct lane. However, the tables quickly turned as a bus blocked its path, forcing the car to reverse back into the correct lane. The incident, captured and shared on Twitter, garnered amusement from netizens who couldn’t get enough of the justice served on the spot!

Watch the Viral Video:

When you think you are smarter than everyone else 👇(Video is from Bengaluru)pic.twitter.com/jcUGdYakkp — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) July 31, 2023

The comments on social media were rife with sarcasm and a sense of satisfaction. One user humourously remarked, “Video might be from Bengaluru but the car is from Gurgaon and so this makes 100% sense."

Another user wittily pointed out, “Couldn’t agree more…Drivers from NCR are specialists in this”.

“Lane driving can address traffic congestion quite a bit! This car from Gurgaon (infamous for poor driving) in Bengaluru learning hard way how to follow the lane!” expressed the third user.

Meanwhile, the fourth one wrote, “Most of the jams are due to people driving like the rest of those waiting are fools!” This comment caught the attention of the Bengaluru traffic police. The official Twitter profile of the department took notice and promptly located the car in question, issuing a fine for the violation.

“Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner,” they wrote alongside the picture of a traffic police officer and the driver/owner of the car in question with the challan ticket (fine) that was charged on him.

Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner.@CPBlr @acpwfieldtrf @DCPTrEastBCP @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/02P4gsNOkc— WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) July 31, 2023

Just another reminder that actions have consequences, and sometimes, Karma hits back when least expected.