Gurugram Gym Trainer 'Bullies' Man into Lifting 200kg Weight, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently going viral shows a gym trainer from Gurgaon bullying and beating a man into lifting heavy weights. He can be seen holding a stick in his hand, which is being used to scare people. Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ uploaded the video on the micro blogging site and it has people in complete shock. “And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car,” he wrote in the caption as he uploaded the video.

Also Read: ‘Apocalyptic’ Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

“Down, chest up, down, chest up,” the man screams as he tries to motivate the person to lift weights. Right below this video, one person has posted another video where the same man can be seen warning people against consuming beer. He can be seen screaming and yelling on how nobody from his gym can consume alcohol in any form. “Main swag vahi faad dunga,” he can be heard screaming.

Here, have a look for yourself:

And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car pic.twitter.com/7UxsI19AYg— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

“I remember when I was 17 and joined gym first, my gym trainer used to do this and I said him straight away that ‘Aaj ke bad touch bhi mat Kardio’ Khud bana lege body but maar nahi khaani ese Kabhi," wrote a Twitter user recalling his personal experience. Another person wrote, “I would have held the collar of the gym instructor and ensured either he is sacked or the gym is closed permanently. Gym main aunga par mere hisab se guidance lunga.

Many people can also be seen joking about how this type of ‘motivation’ is all they need. People also claimed that this is how people usually get injured in gym.

Is that even safe— ShitPosting Ninja (@MehtaniRahil) June 7, 2023

Just a glimpse of everything wrong with the fitness industry ‍♂️— mojo (@mojomasushi) June 7, 2023

Few days later - CCTV footage of young man dying of cardiac arrest in gym * https://t.co/J8mhHEfLDd— Woke (@SynapseDot) June 7, 2023

Imagine if this same technique is used by teachers !!! https://t.co/SX7BDFjzvb— Dr Nikhil Verma (@drnickverma) June 8, 2023

What do you think?

Also Read: Young People Are Increasingly Losing Interest in Writing