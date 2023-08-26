Gurugram Infrastructure Compared With Foreign on 'X', But Potholes Have Desis in 'Pits' of Laughter

Discussions on social media are prevalent in today’s world. Whenever someone presents an opinion on any subject, there are always individuals ready to share their own perspectives. However, what sets these discussions apart is the infusion of humor that people use to make their points. This exact scenario unfolded when a Desi user on platform ‘X’ commented about Gurugram’s infrastructure, comparing it to that of developed countries. What started as a serious commentary took a comedic turn when the user sarcastically remarked about the civic sense of Indians, leaving everyone in splits.

The story kicked off when a user named Gabbar Singh on platform ‘X’ shared, “With every successive travel abroad, I find the differential in infrastructure reducing. The jaw doesn’t drop anymore, a lot of it’s already been built at home."

While this initially seemed like a post appreciating the nation, the user went on to add, “Apart from no potholes, civic sense and public transport, it’s not much different. The condos, the malls, the flyovers/underpasses, are all there back home in Gurgaon. Hope this continues" This humorous twist resonated with Desi users across the internet.

One user chuckled and commented, “The “apart from" list had me totally." Another user shared, “Tbh the “apart" part is the most important. Imagine you don’t have to watch people spit tobacco every 5 minutes, or not travel on the footboard blocking people, or follow traffic rules etc etc." The third individual playfully added, “The mock tail tastes just like cocktail just without alcohol."

Meanwhile, the fourth user chimed in, “He means to say, apart from not having his legs, he has expensive bycycle, premium bikes and above all 1000 pairs of expensive foot wear."

However, some individuals chose to focus on the positive aspects of development. One user shared, “I think it’s a fair point to a large extent. Private residences/apartment complexes, big ticket infra, commercial & retail spaces, in urban India, are now pretty much at par with a lot of what we see outside." Another user highlighted, “Gurgaon has great things, thanks to the private sector warna sarkaar ke hath me hota to sab “apart from” Wali list me hi hota bass."

