Gurugram Man Brings Flowers For His 'Match' On Blind Date at Huda Metro Station, Gets Looted Instead

For people seeking romantic connections, dating apps have become the prevailing norm. Yet, encounters that shatter trust are not uncommon, casting a shadow on blind dates that often end in disappointment. Such was the experience of a man in Gurugram, eagerly anticipating his first date in nearly three years with a seemingly suitable match. Little did he know, a disheartening experience awaited at Huda Metro Station.

A journalist named Deepika Bhardwaj shared screenshots on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) wherein the man recounted the harrowing ordeal he underwent after meeting a woman on his first blind date. Calling it a ‘Bumble scam’ on Reddit, the man recounted, “I’m an okay guy (m24, decent career, educated) who rarely gets any matches on these dating apps. Maybe I don’t look that good. Maybe I don’t appear attractive socially. Anyways, this one time that did get a match, I got a little too excited. She asked me to meet near Huda Metro, agreed.” He further detailed his gesture of gifting her flowers and gifts, driven by genuine affection as he was too excited to finally secure a ‘match’.

Upon meeting, he found her appearance somewhat untidy, and her spoken accent markedly distinct from her polished, Gen Z-style text messages. Nevertheless, he proposed visiting a café, hotel, or his place, only for her to reveal she charged “6000 bucks for one shot," a phrase that baffled him. This signalled his cue to depart, but the woman had other plans.

“She held my hand and accused me of wasting her time. And gave me threats. Something on the lines of screaming in public and creating a scene. I tried to pacify her. She started asking for money. I gave her all the cash had,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the post swiftly went viral, garnering over a million views on ‘X’.

As comments flooded in with advice to avoid such predicaments in the future, the man subsequently removed the original Reddit post.