Gym At 4 To Dog Walk At 6:30, This Woman's Extreme Morning Routine Shocks Internet

LinkedIn has become known for showcasing ambitious individuals and their extraordinary routines for achieving success. However, one woman has managed to capture everyone’s attention with her morning routine that pushes the boundaries. Chloe Alice Louise Bootham caused a stir when she shared her daily routine on the networking site, revealing her habit of waking up at the remarkably early hour of 3:45 AM. Bootham’s extreme schedule has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity about the lengths people are willing to go to achieve their goals.

In her post, she enthusiastically expressed, “Every day my alarm goes off at 3:45 am. Why? Because I absolutely love it.”

Chloe Alice Louise Bootham’s daily routine starts with her taking a shower and dressing in gym attire by 4:00 am. She then heads to the gym, and begins her workout at 4:30 am, after stretching, she enjoys 15 minutes in the sauna followed by an ice-cold shower. By 6:15 am, she finishes her gym session, listens to a podcast during her drive home and goes for a morning walk with her dog, Hugo, at 6:30 am. Returning home at 7:15 am, she has a protein-rich breakfast with tea and sits at her desk by 8:00 am, ready to start her day.

She adds, “I’m persistent, I’m consistent and even on the days when I don’t want to get out of bed… I do and I get it done. It makes me more productive, I eat more (4,500 calories per day) and ultimately I’m obsessed with the process and growth, and no matter what the situation I always want more because I know I can achieve more.”

The extreme routine left many people uncertain about how to interpret it, resulting in a mixed range of reactions.

A user asked, “How long have you been waking up at 3.45am? That’s a crazy commitment. The baby next door normally wakes me up at a similar time.”

“Not gonna lie this kinda sucks, I tried the morning, the crash that DOES come kinda sucks lol. The body loves laying down and rising with the sun. But can’t argue with your strength mate,” another comment read.

A user wrote, “This is amazing routine and waking up early does have a positive impact on our mind and body.”

Expressing concern, another commented, “Chloe, I worry about you!”

One more user inquired, “You said every day, does that include Saturday and Sunday? If so, that’s true dedication.”

Further explaining her sleeping schedule, Chloe Alice Louise Bootham shares that she typically falls asleep around 9:00 pm. She also reveals that “I’ve done 5am club, and then I got a new coach who trains me at 4.30am.”

After consistently waking up at 3:45 am for nearly a year, it has become a lifestyle for her.