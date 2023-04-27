‘Haan Bhaiya Kya Haal Hai’: Sanju Samson Answers Call On A Fan’s Phone

Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster match on Thursday. Ahead of the high-stakes fixture, Rajasthan Royals have shared a hilarious video of their skipper Sanju Samson. The video features a recent interaction between Samson and Rajasthan fans. In the video, Samson can be seen taking a selfie with the fans. Samson helps the fans to take a selfie from their phone before a call interrupts. Now, instead of returning the phone or hanging up, Samson decides to answer the call and says hello to the person on the line . “Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up,” Rajasthan Royals tweeted while posting the video.

Calls > Text because you never know, Sanju Samson might just pick up 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fJwGMbvmt2— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2023

Sanju Samson has won many hearts with his sweet gesture for the fans. Many Twitter users have praised him for his presence of mind and for his humility.

One user wrote, “That is why I admire him so much. So cool, so humble. I mean how can one not like Sanju Samson.”

That's why i admire him so much yarr. Just thalason things. So cool so humble. I mean how can one not like sanju samson❤️— 𝓹𓃵 (@cricloverPrayas) April 26, 2023

Another fan replied, “The guy deserves everything. God bless him.”

The guy deserves everything God bless him— aman kharbas (@aman_kharbas) April 27, 2023

“One day he will have the same fan following like Dhoni has. Man of masses. Same aura, same style.”

One day he will have the same fan following like dhoni have . Man of masses . Same Aura .Same style— mkt777 (@Mayank17071999) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have lost two matches on the trot and are their batting is suddenly looking brittle. Jos Buttler is not scoring runs with his usual flair and Sanju Samson also appears to be out of form. Rajasthan team management has not been able to fix Samson’s batting order due to the Devdutt Padikkal conundrum. Padikkal seems to be comfortable only at the top of the order which means Samson has to bat at No. 4. This is affecting Samson’s batting and also the stability of the middle order. Rajasthan batters will have to bring their A game against this Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Furthermore, Samson and Co will have to find a way to contain the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two teams at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is crucial as Rajasthan can displace Chennai from the top of the table if they win.

Read all the Latest News here