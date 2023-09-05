'Hai Himmat, Aayega?': All is Well on 'X' As Desis Revisit Chatur's Sept 5 Challenge From '3 Idiots'

‘3 Idiots’ is one of those Bollywood movies that, no matter how many times you watch it, never loses its charm. The humour, the relatability, and the serious issues it tackles, Rajkumar Hirani delivered a timeless masterpiece that continues to shine even 14 years after its initial release. But there’s one particular aspect that remains everyone’s favourite and never fails to tickle our funny bones, even to this day - Chatur’s unforgettable ‘Teacher’s Day’ speech.

And remember how the mastermind behind the hilarious ‘Chamatkar’ to ‘Balatkaar’ incident faced his consequences back then? Now, as India celebrates Teacher’s Day on September 5, it’s impossible not to recall the ‘Sept 5’ challenge that Chatur (played by Omi Vaidya) issued after his embarrassing encounter with Rancho, portrayed by Aamir Khan. Social media is abuzz with pictures of ‘Sept 5’ engraved on the tank wall where Chatur called Rancho after a decade to determine who had achieved success. While we now know who triumphed, this way of cinephiles celebrating and remembering the day through this challenge reflects the lasting impact of the movie.

No doubt, ‘3 Idiots’ is nothing short of a ‘Chamatkar’, don’t you agree?

Also Read: ‘Oye Champ’ Dialogue From ‘3 Idiots’ is Now a Meme As Desis Add Humour to Everyday Problems

Indeed, it’s fascinating to see how ‘Silencer’s’ infamous ‘Sept 5 challenge’ has become the hottest topic on the ‘X’ platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, discussions about this movie never fade away from social media, and here’s another example. Previously, a tweet shed light on a deeper aspect of Suhas, a character we might have mocked as children but can now empathise with as adults.

Twitter user Aaraynsh shared a touching note that read, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty." Nearly 14 years after the film’s release, the internet had developed a newfound appreciation for his character. Even French actor Olivier Lafont, who portrayed Suhas, responded to a viral tweet, ‘apologising’ for not understanding him earlier.

Read More: ‘Suhas, You Were a Good Man’: Twitter User’s Real Take on This ‘3 Idiots’ Character Hits Hard

It’s incredible how this movie continues to resonate with us, hitting us at just the right moment in our lives!