Hair Dryer In IPL Final? Old Pic Goes Viral Again Leaving Fans Puzzled

Apart from Chennai Super Kings’ fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the constant threat of rain ruining the final game was certainly the talk of the town. Heavy downpours in Ahmedabad had forced the IPL 2023 final to move to its reserve day. But last night’s summit clash was not devoid of rain-enforced interruption either. Following a spell of rain on Monday, Chennai’s innings had to be shortened to 15 overs. Amid the talks of rain playing spoilsport, an old picture of a groundsman drying a pitch with a blow dryer resurfaced on social media. Many Twitter users mistakenly stated that the viral photo was from the IPL 2023 final, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. FYI: It is from a limited-over match between India and Sri Lanka, which took place in Guwahati. The match took place in the year 2020.

This Twitter user credited the much-talked-about hair dryer for Chennai Super Kings’ victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final.

Also, never forget to thank the Hair dryer too, without which this victory would have been impossible. pic.twitter.com/w2fhVVafK5— Anand J (@anandj_) May 29, 2023

Another person hilariously commented, “Don’t underestimate the power of a pink hair dryer.”

Don't underestimate the power of pink hair dryer 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/n8g6UEHmeo— macchu (@macchu_offcl) May 29, 2023

Most users were wrong to guess the origin of the viral picture.

Breaking: Hair Dryer and Iron being used to dry out NaMo stadium. Great technology, great initiative.🙏 pic.twitter.com/bvIuMGIWc5— 🇮🇳 (@saketjaiswal_sj) May 29, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Chennai Super Kings drew level with Mumbai Indians after winning the fifth IPL title last night. Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudarshan played a sublime knock of 96 off 47 balls. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya later contributed significantly with the bat to propel his side to a defendable total of 214. Chennai pacer Maheesh Pathirana emerged as his side’s best bowler with two wickets to his name.

The final match had to be curtailed due to rain and Chennai were asked to a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary on the final delivery of the contest to earn a five-wicket win for his side. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 15 off six balls.

“You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple," Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony.