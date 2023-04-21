Halle Berry Bids Goodbye To Twitter Blue Tick With Hilarious Dexter’s Lab Meme

It has finally happened. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has kept his promise, all those unwilling to pay a fee to keep their Twitter Blue Tick are no longer going to see one next to their name. Of the several people forgoing what was once considered a mark of pride is Hollywood star Halle Berry. But the former Miss USA runner-up has not let it dampen her mood. If anything, she bid her Blue Tick goodbye with a bit of humor. Sharing a meme featuring the titular character from the American animated series Dexter’s Laboratory, Berry let the world know she is fine with letting the checkmark go. Dexter is overlooking an edited snap of Berry’s checkmark with tears in his eyes in the hilarious meme. The star shared it with two laughing emojis.

A wave of witty one-liners and memes flooded the reply section of Halle Berry’s tweet. Many people remarked that Berry needs no Blue Tick, her status as a legendary actor is enough. Others joked that the pain should pass. Some were shocked that someone as accomplished as she lost their Blue Tick. “You will always be verified by the people!” wrote a Twitter user.

🤣🤣🤣 you will always be verified by the people !— ChipmanForRichmond (@MrLegacyJones) April 20, 2023

“I didn’t think Twitter was serious,” read another tweet.

I didn’t think twitter was serious 😭— Billionaire (@__ajx16) April 20, 2023

A user wrote, “It’s still you but now, instead of the blue check mark meaning you are some sort of influencer, it means you are a community member. It says you are not a bot or agent of some kind. It’s a way of participating in community integrity to try and build a community of integrity. That seems worth it.”

It’s still you but now, instead of the blue check mark meaning your some sort of influencer, it means your a community member. It says your not a bot or agent of some kind. It’s a way of participating in community integrity to try and build a community of integrity. That seems…— Jeremy Tunnell (@plowline) April 20, 2023

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter has been suggesting several changes, one of which involves charging a fee for the coveted Blue Tick or Verification Checkmark. Although Twitter had previously announced that verification would become a paid service, it is now revoking legacy verification badges from accounts that do not pay the subscription fee. In a tweet, Twitter announced the removal of “legacy verified checkmarks" on April 20 and provided links for users to pay if they wished to retain their blue tick. Halle Berry shared her thoughts on the matter, tweeting a GIF of a woman walking on stage with the caption “Me joining you all tomorrow unverified."

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1— Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

It appears that the Blue Tick may have lost some of its appeal, as many users are opting for a more authentic presence on the platform.

