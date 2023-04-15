'Hannah's Dad': Father Shows Up At Daughter's Book Launch in Shirt She Gifted Him As a Kid

A dad-daughter’s wholesome moment is leaving Twitter a little misty-eyed this fine day. A Twitter user called Hannah Green, who just published her book, shared the most heartwarming story of her connection with her dad. She shared a photo from the book launch, where her dad can be seen smiling on a podium. He is wearing a purple tie-dye T-shirt and on a closer look, you notice the words “Hannah’s Dad" printed across the front in bold blue letters.

If you think that’s emotional already, wait till you hear the backstory of the special shirt. “When I was 12, I made my dad a purple tie-dye shirt and wrote “HANNAH’S DAD” on the front. It was not a school project. I just wanted everyone to know he was my dad. He wears it to any major event in my life and stole the show at my book launch yesterday," Hannah wrote in a tweet with hearts and a crying emoji.

Hannah’s dad is setting some serious goals out on Twitter. It got some people missing their dad, some wishing that their dad would show up in this way, and others sharing similar wholesome stories about their dad.

When I was 12, I made my dad a purple tie-dye shirt and wrote “HANNAH’S DAD” on the front. It was not a school project. I just wanted everyone to know he was my dad. He wears it to any major event in my life and stole the show at my book launch yesterday pic.twitter.com/aO98VuaSOY— Hannah Green (@xanaxcowboy_) April 13, 2023

I always wonder what it’s like to have parents/family who show up for you like this. Like in a big and loud loving way. I wanna feel that like one time https://t.co/3D9E90x0zt— carey (@careyanne108) April 14, 2023

This is the most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/BwtDoE8Y4D— Abi Day (@AbiiDayyx) April 14, 2023

My dad still has these hooks on a wooden thing that we made for Father’s Day when I was In elementary he hangs his hats on there and sticks cards that he gets behind it haha, dads are awesome https://t.co/N9yofHy4Wc— Bargain Basement Ass Bitch (@TamaraTodayShow) April 14, 2023

In conclusion, we’re not crying, you are.

Read all the Latest News here