CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Millie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By HippoMI VS DC MemesMan Arrested For Killing RatTaylor Swift Breakup
Home » Viral » 'Hannah's Dad': Father Shows Up At Daughter's Book Launch in Shirt She Gifted Him As a Kid
1-MIN READ

'Hannah's Dad': Father Shows Up At Daughter's Book Launch in Shirt She Gifted Him As a Kid

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 13:59 IST

International

This dad-daughter moment is making Twitter emotional. (Credits: Twitter/@xanaxcowboy_)

This dad-daughter moment is making Twitter emotional. (Credits: Twitter/@xanaxcowboy_)

Twitter user Hannah Green's wholesome story about her dad has left everyone emotional.

A dad-daughter’s wholesome moment is leaving Twitter a little misty-eyed this fine day. A Twitter user called Hannah Green, who just published her book, shared the most heartwarming story of her connection with her dad. She shared a photo from the book launch, where her dad can be seen smiling on a podium. He is wearing a purple tie-dye T-shirt and on a closer look, you notice the words “Hannah’s Dad" printed across the front in bold blue letters.

If you think that’s emotional already, wait till you hear the backstory of the special shirt. “When I was 12, I made my dad a purple tie-dye shirt and wrote “HANNAH’S DAD” on the front. It was not a school project. I just wanted everyone to know he was my dad. He wears it to any major event in my life and stole the show at my book launch yesterday," Hannah wrote in a tweet with hearts and a crying emoji.

Hannah’s dad is setting some serious goals out on Twitter. It got some people missing their dad, some wishing that their dad would show up in this way, and others sharing similar wholesome stories about their dad.

RELATED STORIES

In conclusion, we’re not crying, you are.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. father daughter
first published:April 15, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 13:59 IST