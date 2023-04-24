Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai Jingle With F.R.I.E.N.D.S Twist Gets Big Love From Fans

The iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ title track has now got a desi uplift and the result seems too good to be true. An Instagram user edited the popular Airtel jingle Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai against funny snippets of the show that are synonymous with the track’s lyrics. The juxtaposition fits so perfectly that fans of the sitcom have gone gaga over it. Every verse of the popular jingle denotes a hilarious scene, bringing back a bliss of nostalgia. What steals the limelight is the relatability of the desi song and the international show’s theme.

The jingle opens with the mention of tea and toast which is set against the backdrop of the iconic coffee shop where the six friends – Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbiani hung out. Mid-way while making a comparison between effortless and forced friendship, the edited video cleverly uses the plotline where Ross and Rachel’s platonic love is messed up with Joey’s affection for her. From shared hugs to emotional consoling, fans are hailing the edited clip as a perfect new trailer for the show.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archie (@writerofcinema)

With over 1.4 million views, the comment section of the edited clip has been filled with tremendous praises for the creator. A user wrote, “I never ever thought this Airtel song will fit so damn perfectly with them. It’s just perfect.” Another added, “This should have been the theme song for F.R.I.E.N.D.S years ago.” One more joined in the perfect Chandler Bing way, “Could this edit be any more awesome.” Meanwhile, a user explained they were so captivated by the mixture that they, “knew the video was gonna end at some point. But I really didn’t want it to end. It’s that good.”

A fan highlighted, “That ‘effortless vs forced’ comparison was a spot-on satire at the creators for messing up Rachel and Joey.” One declared, “It’s like the song was made for them.” Another hailed it as “the mashup we didn’t know we wanted.”

F.R.I.E.N.D.S starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc in lead roles. The series ran for 10 seasons, consisting of a total of 236 episodes, revolving around the life of six reckless friends in Manhattan.

