Hardik Pandya is Not Dhoni: Indian Captain Called 'Selfish' For 'Spoiling' Tilak Verma's 50

Hardik Pandya created a Twitter storm when he smacked a winning six, denying his partner Tilak Varma a shot at his second T20I half-century against West Indies in Guyana. Even though India clinched victory with a seven-wicket triumph over the hosts in the ongoing T20I series’ third match, all eyes turned to Pandya as fans started drawing comparisons to none other than MS Dhoni.

The turning point came with only two runs needed from 14 balls. Pandya elegantly dispatched a slower delivery from Rovman Powell over long-off, securing India’s win with seven wickets remaining and steering the series to a 2-1 standing. Nonetheless, fans voiced their discontent, playfully berating him for acting as a ‘selfish’ captain who thwarted Verma’s quest for a half-century. The fervent fans couldn’t simply ignore what they perceived as an injustice toward the talented youngster.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s Crying Pic Inspires Memes as India Lose to ‘Minnows’ West Indies

As history often repeats itself, Dhoni’s name resurfaced amidst the discussions, once again overshadowing Pandya. Some even drew parallels to the iconic 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa. In that memorable moment, Dhoni faced his first delivery with India needing just one run off seven balls. He chose to defend the ball, nodding towards Virat Kohli, who was batting at 67 (42), as if passing the torch of victory.

Social media, as expected, transformed into a meme haven, as cricket enthusiasts across the globe clung to the Pandya-Dhoni theatrics with fervor. “The only time where we expected Hardik to do a Dhoni he chose to be unique" quipped a user, highlighting the stand-in captain’s recently turned meme-worthy ‘unique’ statement. One commentator even dubbed it “the worst six ever".

Ab na waisa emotion raha cricket mein aur na waisi sportsmanship.After what Hardik Pandya did with Tilak Varma everyone started missing this beautiful moment between MSD and Virat#HardikPandya #TilakVarma #INDvWI #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/jwCbwI0rOd— Bruce Wayne (@GothamSaviourMe) August 8, 2023

Also Read: Viral Twitter Post on How to Be Graceful Like Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023 Final

Amidst the commotion, India clinched the third T20I victory, yet trailed West Indies 2-1 in the larger context of the five-match series.