Hardik Pandya's Crying Pic Inspires Memes as India Lose to 'Minnows' West Indies

Taking everyone by surprise and leaving many stunned, the Hardik Pandya-led Team India suffered a shocking setback in the first T20I against West Indies, narrowly losing by a mere four runs in a captivating showdown at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3. Despite containing the Windies to a modest score of 149/6, India fell short by four runs in their pursuit of victory. As a result, the West Indies have surged ahead with a 1-0 advantage in the ongoing five-match series.

This unexpected turn of events has left Indian fans thoroughly disheartened, struggling to come to terms with the fact that the top-ranked T20I team globally stumbled in chasing a 150-run target against the seventh-ranked West Indies. This outcome has, indeed, prompted a wave of memes targeting Pandya, as the Indian cricket fans amusingly taunts the captain for faltering against the underdogs.

In that case, a viral image of Pandya becoming emotional during the playing of the Indian national anthem at the beginning of the match added fuel to the fire, providing ample material for jests aimed at him. “Hardik cried remembering his “India is so good they can field 2-3 teams and win any tournament" comment,” quipped one user in a mocking tone. Another sarcastically remarked, “Hardik Pandya got emotional after listening to the national anthem of West Indies.”

As the trolling continued relentlessly, a barrage of memes targeting Pandya show no sign of abating.

This scenario echoes back to a previous instance when India and West Indies were clashing in the third and final ODI of their three-match series. Pandya had been made aware of India’s unbroken streak of not losing a bilateral ODI series against West Indies for more than a decade. The expectation was that he wouldn’t want to be the captain to break this tradition. However, Pandya responded with a bizarre statement, “It’s okay to be unique."

Unfortunately, this reply didn’t sit well with fans, who promptly subjected him to ridicule even then.