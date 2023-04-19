CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Harry Styles, Sonam Kapoor': Fans List Their 'Favourite' Performance in This Viral Twitter Thread

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 13:32 IST

International

Fans List Their 'Favourite' Performance in Viral Twitter Thread. (Image: News18)

Fans List Their 'Favourite' Performance in Viral Twitter Thread. (Image: News18)

Twitter page 'Pop Crave' started the thread where people listed their 'favourite' performances and it has now gone viral.

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral features people’s ‘favourite’ performances. With the emergence of ‘pop culture’, many such events and performances have made headlines even previously. For those who don’t know, pop culture refers to modern popular culture that has been completely transmitted via mass media. It is mostly aimed at younger people. Twitter page ‘Pop Crave’ started the thread and seems like people have unlimited answers.

From Harry Style’s Love Tour to Sonam Kapoor’s Performance at an award ceremony, fans have listed it all. Have a look:

One person also mentioned, “Taylor Swift performing Willow at the Eras Tour is a bone-chilling experience."

Twitter page ‘RLorde’ also made a tweet. It wrote, “Pretty much all

@Camila_Cabello performances. Top 5: 1. Living Proof @ AMA 2019 2. Havana @ Grammys 2019 3. First Man @ Grammys 2020 4. My oh My @ The Tonight Show 2020 5. Bam Bam @ The Late Late Show 2022."

Kelly Clarkson was also given a mention.

What would your favourite performance be?

first published:April 19, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 13:32 IST