'Harry Styles, Sonam Kapoor': Fans List Their 'Favourite' Performance in This Viral Twitter Thread

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral features people’s ‘favourite’ performances. With the emergence of ‘pop culture’, many such events and performances have made headlines even previously. For those who don’t know, pop culture refers to modern popular culture that has been completely transmitted via mass media. It is mostly aimed at younger people. Twitter page ‘Pop Crave’ started the thread and seems like people have unlimited answers.

From Harry Style’s Love Tour to Sonam Kapoor’s Performance at an award ceremony, fans have listed it all. Have a look:

Love on tour Harry Styles - Raleigh, NC pic.twitter.com/sTsHc3r3q8— Annalee (@SherryMustang72) April 16, 2023

Is it even a question https://t.co/WwedAuGHaQ pic.twitter.com/KeitO3P1d9— NUHASH FREEBIRD ❤️Marvel,BL & HORROR ❤️ GURL (@nuhashmaximoff) April 19, 2023

Justin Bieber’s live performance in Paris 2 Much vocal supremacy pic.twitter.com/rMwZcBKoTH https://t.co/4yX0LVrbl0— RiRi Jungkook Bieber JB7 JJK1 R9 (@MichelleCaissi1) April 18, 2023

britney spears was 19 when she performed this pic.twitter.com/SZmzMYWnO9 https://t.co/EIqbDH3IfD— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 17, 2023

ate, chewed, devoured, licked the whole plate clean, not even a single crumb was left in sight https://t.co/qMEAwrGdCd pic.twitter.com/yNKK31ma5C— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) April 17, 2023

One person also mentioned, “Taylor Swift performing Willow at the Eras Tour is a bone-chilling experience."

Taylor Swift performing Willow at the Eras Tour is a bone chilling experience pic.twitter.com/bBGZqKkePJ https://t.co/nKfglOE0JC— S (@cruelrush) April 17, 2023

Twitter page ‘RLorde’ also made a tweet. It wrote, “Pretty much all

@Camila_Cabello performances. Top 5: 1. Living Proof @ AMA 2019 2. Havana @ Grammys 2019 3. First Man @ Grammys 2020 4. My oh My @ The Tonight Show 2020 5. Bam Bam @ The Late Late Show 2022."

Pretty much all @Camila_Cabello performances. Top 5:1. Living Proof @ AMA 20192. Havana @ Grammys 20193. First Man @ Grammys 20204. My oh My @ The Tonight Show 20205. Bam Bam @ The Late Late Show 2022https://t.co/XRwGCZg7ga— RLorde (@RLorde1) April 16, 2023

Kelly Clarkson was also given a mention.

Piece by Piece -kelly Clarkson (idol version) , just pure magic.pic.twitter.com/wcT3F7SnSU— Banshee Girl (@sabrinepierce) April 16, 2023

What would your favourite performance be?

