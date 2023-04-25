CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Harsha Bhogle a Cricketer? Hilarious Google Search for Commentator Has Desi Twitter in Splits
2-MIN READ

Harsha Bhogle a Cricketer? Hilarious Google Search for Commentator Has Desi Twitter in Splits

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 12:31 IST

Delhi, India

Harsha Bhogle a Cricketer? Hilarious Google Search for Commentator Has Desi Twitter in Splits (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter/@bhogle_harsha/@GemsOfCricket)

Harsha Bhogle a Cricketer? Hilarious Google Search for Commentator Has Desi Twitter in Splits (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter/@bhogle_harsha/@GemsOfCricket)

Hilarious Google search for Harsha Bhogle has Indians ROFL after it labelled the commentator as a cricketer.

Harsha Bhogle is a true MVP in the world of sports broadcasting. He’s a well-known name in the industry and widely regarded as one of the best commentators out there. Thanks to his sharp eye for detail and impressive analytical skills, he brings an unmatched level of expertise to the field. But what sets him apart from the competition is his sense of humour and quick wit. In fact, he’s such an important part of the cricket world that IPL just wouldn’t be the same without him. He’s like the extra innings that we all look forward to and now that IPL 2023 is in full swing, he’s back at it again.

But wait, there’s a twist in the tale! A recent Google search has shown that Harsha Bhogle is now listed as an “Indian cricketer," causing a wave of curiosity and hilarity on social media.

The Twitter page, Out Of Context Cricket, recently shared a screenshot of a Google search for Harsha Bhogle that showed him listed as an “Indian cricketer" instead of a commentator. The mistake was quickly picked up by eagle-eyed fans, who wasted no time in making light of the situation. One user joked, “He is Indian and every indian has played cricket at some point. So I think its correct" Another chimed in with, “That’s what I used to believe when I was very young" Of course, the comments section was also filled with hilarious memes that had everyone in stitches.

As amusing as the Google search mishap is, it’s worth noting that Harsha Bhogle does have some cricket experience to his name. Reportedly, he played A Div cricket in Hyderabad and even represented Osmania University at the Rohinton Baria Tournament, where he played alongside future India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, off-spinner Arshad Ayub, and other state-level cricketers. However, this seems to be the only cricket record of his that’s been traced so far.

Google can be quite the comedian at times, and this situation is a perfect example!

first published:April 25, 2023, 11:46 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 12:31 IST