Haryana Man Visits Govt Office Dressed Up As Bridegroom To Get Family Identity Card

The government often rolls out schemes to improve the quality of life for the general public. Recently, in Haryana, a scheme called Parivar Pehchan Patra has been introduced, enabling individuals to acquire various benefits such as an old age pension through a unified identity card. However, what happens if individuals fail to acquire their identity cards?

In Rewari, a bizarre incident unfolded when a 72-year-old man took a unique approach to obtain his identity card. To challenge the system, he decided to dress up as a bridegroom, wearing a Sehra (traditional bridal veil) and visited the government office. The sight of an elderly man dressed in such attire left the officers surprised and puzzled.

Satbir, a 72-year-old resident of Naya Village Haryana, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal. In the letter, he urged the government to either issue him a Family Identity Card (Parivar Pehchan Patra) or arrange for his marriage. As per the existing regulations, the card cannot be issued to unmarried individuals.

He shared his story highlighting the challenges he faces due to the absence of a family identity card. His wife passed away six years ago, and now he lives alone in a dilapidated house while his sons are in Delhi. However, the lack of a family ID has prevented him from accessing his old age pension and Ayushman card, depriving him of important government scheme benefits. Satbir’s situation is not different, as he believes there are likely thousands of others facing similar difficulties.

The Deputy Commissioner of Rewari has assured the man that they will take swift action to resolve his problem. On Wednesday, Satbir, with the support of his lawyer, sent letters to various departments including the Secretary of the Government, the Citizen Resource Information Department in Chandigarh and the Director of the Social Welfare Department. These letters were written to seek appropriate action.

Advocate Kailash Chand has alerted the higher authorities about the issue. If a resolution is not reached through these channels, Satbir is prepared to seek justice in court. His eccentric take on the situation has sparked widespread discussions and conversations.