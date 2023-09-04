Haryana Officials Scan QR Code On Birth Certificate, Find It To Be Bogus And Discover Many Fake Websites

In a shocking development, the Haryana health department has found multiple fake websites offering bogus birth certificates. In the aftermath, the department has launched a probe against fake websites. Shockingly, the websites are exactly identical to the Government of India’s birth and death registration website and have been cloned with identical content. Even the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have been placed in a way to make them look genuine.

Notably, the quick response (QR) code imprinted on the certificate helped the authorities in finding one such fake website. When they scanned the QR code, a bogus website displayed on the screen. The URL was slightly different from the original website. This helped the authority to recognise and distinguish the original from the fake one. The address of the genuine website is www.crsorgi.gov.in. On the other hand, the URL of the fake portal is crsorgob.in. This comes after a man came to the Kaithal office with a certificate and started demanding a second copy of that birth certificate. When the officials checked his birth certificate, it was found to be fake.

The government health officials told the Times Of India that an inquiry has been initiated which they termed serious. They noted that some miscreants had created the fake website to dupe people. “The birth certificates issued by the government have quick-response (QR) codes imprinted on them, which generate a highly secure digital signature with embedded data. Anyone can instantly verify the credibility of the information by scanning the code. With QR codes, we can identify whether any given document is genuine or not," said one of the officials.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Punia, additional district registrar deputed at the Kaithal civil hospital, also confirmed that the accused have developed a similar website to the original one and just made a minor change in the fake website’s address. He noted, “The general public may not know the authenticity as each and everything mirrors the original site. The accused just made a minor change in the fake website’s address. We would take up the matter initially with the chief registrar of Haryana and subsequently with the central government. The accused have not been identified yet."