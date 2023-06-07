'Haunted Furniture' In This UK Home Is A Pain For The Landlord To Get New Tenants

Every house is different from others in terms of style, structure and interiors. People always decorate the interior with their choice of furniture. What if a person decorates their home with memorabilia of dead people? Spooky right? A TikToker said that her unusual decor is making life difficult for her landlord. According to Daily Star, Beckie-Ann Gallentine from the UK, lists her interests on social media as “graveyards, ghosts and magic” and describes herself as a “paranormal investigator".

Beckie’s collection of creepy memorabilia of dead people is flipping out the future tenants. The TikToker is in the process of moving out but her collection of spin-chilling gear is reportedly giving the landlord a headache. The house is furnished with unusual items where a used coffin is kept as a coffee table and the doors to a former insane asylum.

The video shared on TikTok showed some of her unusual homeware, the voice note said, “Here are some things that might make the future tenants touring the place change their mind.”

When you enter the house, the first thing the prospective tenant will see is doors which are from Danvers State Hospital which has been closed for many years. To this, the lady who toured the place said that she will not ask why. Beckie who lived in the house for three years said that she has used a used coffin as a coffee table which did not bother the lady but the landlord instead.

Beckie also has toe tags which would usually be used to identify corpses in every drawer in the house along with a gravestone that is inscribed with the name “Reverend John White” who passed away in 1872 and a stack of antique Ouija Boards including one which is 130-years-old.

In the video, Beckie also mentioned her medical school skeleton and showed her cooling table which was used to lower a body into a coffin and added ice to keep the corpse cool. Beckie also has an unusual business where she puts human hair into mystery boxes and sends them all over the country.

The unique interior certainly creates a permanent Halloween vibe and also not a welcoming ambience for prospective renters looking for their new home.