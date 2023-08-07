Haunting Yet Beautiful: Viral Video Of An AI-Generated Spirit Stumps Internet

The digital realm, especially the use of artificial intelligence, is no stranger to intriguing creations. And this recent viral video has stirred up a unique blend of awe and unease among online users. This video, showcasing a stunning AI-generated artwork, portrays an Egyptian princess caught in an intersection between the seemingly real and illusionistic worlds.

Artificial Intelligence is an innovation that has taken the world by storm since its inception. From aiding students to powering multinational conglomerates, AI’s versatility is evident across various sectors. Its transformative impact has now reached the realm of art, granting artists the power to delve into uncharted territories and transform their visions into tangible forms.

The viral video’s artist’s expertise, amplified by AI tools, brought forth an intriguing artwork that has ignited a wide array of reactions. Shared on Instagram by the handle @Kacia, this mesmerising video features a character who looks like a skeleton-human mixed form, wearing makeup, clothes, and the overall look of an Egyptian princess roaming within the confines of a tomb.

It looks like the character is trying to navigate a way out while the elements around and within her keep changing.

The caption accompanying the video describes the technology at play: “Finally got ControlNet working with Deforum Made with my custom style LoRAs Nervus and Abstracto."

Take a look at the video here:

Since its introduction to Instagram, the video has garnered impressive engagement, amassing over 3 lakh views and an almost equal number of likes. The artwork has also sparked a range of responses from viewers. Some have lauded the artist’s ability to depict mysterious spirits and imaginary worlds, while others have inquired whether the intent behind the piece was to invoke shivers and chills.

Impressed with the video, a user wrote “This is a really brilliant work combined with a catchy background score,". Another person added, “OMG I love this. It’s beauty in and life but in a way of horror." A user, stunned by the visuals has asked the artist to explain the technology and process of creating the viral piece. Another one showed an interest in collaborating with the artist and asked if they could work together.

The theme of horror and surrealism also runs in almost all other AI-generated videos and photos shared by the mentioned Instagram account.