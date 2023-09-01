Hauz Khas Metro Station Crowded Post Raksha Bandhan Has Delhiites Going Back Home

Festival season in the capital city means lots of commute, which contributes to a lot of traffic and super crowded metro stations. Now, an image which is currently going viral shows the Hauz Khas metro station in Delhi. However, it is not just an ordinary day there but a super busy day. The image which is now circulating on social media shows the station jam packed with no place to stand at all. The image is of 31st evening, just when the Raksha Bandhan celebrations came to an end.

It has been uploaded on Reddit by an anonymous user. “Cancelled a plan due to this,” wrote the user while showing a platform of the station. Long queues and people can be seen flocking the station with no place to comfortably sit or stand. Those who don’t know, Hauz Khas is one of Delhi metro’s connecting stations. This is where two lines intersect, that is, the yellow and magenta line. Here, people can change from one line to another. Here, have a look at the viral image:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and it seems like Delhiites are used to such a situation on a regular basis. “Woman wearing glasses sitting with the support of a pillar, represents my energy,” commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, Ah this is nothing compared with Noide Sec 52. There was around 1KM line for token and each metro is coming like Mumbai’s ( or Japan) metro.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) left no stone unturned to make the Raksha Bandhan special this year. The metro authorities on Tuesday confirmed that it will run more than 105 extra train trips on its operated routes, which will allow commuters an easy travel on the auspicious day.Amid this, the Delhi metro authorities also informed that the authorities will deploy the DMRC’s personnel on most of the stations, which usually witness rush even on normal days. The team will not only cater the rush, but will help the commuters by setting up the extra ticket counters for them.