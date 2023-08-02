CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Have You Ever Seen A Peacock Fly? This Video Is For You

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:12 IST

Delhi, India

Peacock defying expectations stuns social media users.

Peacock defying expectations stuns social media users. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The rare footage captured the peacock sitting on an electric wire before it gracefully spreads its wings and takes off into the sky.

Peacocks are known for their majestic beauty, but their ability to fly is often underestimated. While it is true that they cannot reach heights like other birds, a recent video has stunned social media users as it showcases a peacock defying expectations and taking flight. The rare footage captured the vibrant bird sitting on an electric wire before it gracefully spreads its wings and takes off into the sky. Shared on Twitter by CCTV Idiots, the video has left social media users in awe, garnering widespread attention and admiration from nature enthusiasts.

Sharing the video, the page asked, “Have you ever seen a peacock fly?”

The incredible clip showing the peacock flying has received over 1 million views since it was shared on July 31.

A user shared that they have witnessed similar scenes in their village multiple times.

Another mentioned that they have seen such a beautiful view in an Indian forest.

One user expressed surprise, questioning the common belief that peacocks cannot fly.

This person humorously compared the video to a scene from Pokemon.

“I’ve seen them fly short distances. I have never seen them fly long distances,” a tweet read.

Back in April 2023, a video of an escaped peacock from the Bronx Zoo in New York went viral. The magnificent bird created havoc on the streets, leading people to attempt to lock it up for safety reasons. However, the intelligent bird managed to outsmart the humans and successfully escaped from the trap.

Despite having the freedom to roam around, the bird chose to return to the zoo after nearly 24 hours. The zookeepers were relieved to see the peacock safely back to its home.

According to the CBS network, the zoo issued a statement confirming that the peacock flew back to the zoo on its own the next day. The zoo staff had been monitoring the bird’s movements and had predicted that it will return. They expressed confidence in their understanding of birds’ behaviour, allowing them to predict how the peacock would act without interference.

A resident revealed, “I didn’t know that peacocks can fly that high so fast. We have raccoons, we have rats, we have skunks, we have possums, and now we have peacocks. They all come out from the Bronx Zoo at night."

