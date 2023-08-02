Have You Heard Of Bijin Hime Strawberry? A Delicacy Worth Thousands

In the world of exotic fruits, there are exceptional varieties that command prices in the thousands and even lakh, and one among them is the Bijin Hime strawberry. This special kind of strawberry has gained worldwide fame for its unique shape, taste, and color, making it one of the most soughtafter and expensive fruits globally. Grown in Japan, this regally named “Beautiful Princess" lives up to its reputation as one of the most exclusive and expensive fruits in the culinary world.

The Bijin Hime strawberry has indeed become a sensation in the fruit market, and its high price is well-deserved. Japanese farmer Mikio Okuda dedicated 15 years of research and dedication to develop this extraordinary fruit. The Bijin Hime is not just any ordinary strawberry; it boasts exceptional qualities that make it a true treasure for fruit enthusiasts and chefs alike.

One of the key factors contributing to the Bijin Hime’s allure is its flawless shape, striking colour, and unmatched flavour. Each strawberry exhibits a beautiful red hue with a shiny texture, enticing people to indulge in its delicious taste. Unlike regular strawberries, the Bijin Hime manages to retain its sweetness and wonderful aroma, which is often compared to the fragrance of roses. This unique characteristic sets it apart from its peers and makes it a truly remarkable and coveted fruit.

The Bijin Hime strawberry is known for its perfect balance between softness and firmness, and its low acidity and high sweetness contribute to its status as a delicacy. It’s fascinating to learn that Mikio Okuda carefully cultivates these strawberries in greenhouses during the winter season, allowing them to slowly develop their unique flavors. His dedication to creating something extraordinary is evident through the 15 crossbreedings that resulted in this exceptional variety.

The demand for the Bijin Hime strawberry is so high that it commands an astonishing price. During an auction, a single Bijin Hime strawberry fetched an impressive 350 US dollars, equivalent to approximately Rs 29,000. Such a price tag is a testament to its exclusivity and desirability among fruit connoisseurs and collectors.

The Bijin Hime strawberry has become a symbol of luxury and refinement, coveted by those who appreciate the finer things in life. Its popularity has not only spread across Japan but also gained attention from fruit enthusiasts worldwide. Many food enthusiasts and chefs are eager to incorporate this exquisite fruit into their culinary creations to elevate their dishes and provide an extraordinary experience for their customers.