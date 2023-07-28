Have You Tried Rajbhog, The Delectable Sweet Of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan?

Jhunjhunu, a city in the vibrant state of Rajasthan, has long been celebrated for its diverse attractions, including its lush trees, historical landmarks, and captivating paintings. One particular delicacy that has put Jhunjhunu on the culinary map is the mouthwatering sweet known as rajbhog. Hailing from the charming town of Nawalgarh, these delectable treats have garnered widespread fame, with their demand surpassing not only the city’s boundaries but also reaching far beyond the country’s borders. Enthusiastic sweet connoisseurs from distant places make special journeys to savour the unique flavours of rajbhog.

News18 recently paid a visit to the heart of this delightful creation, Babulal Halwai’s shop, where the team witnessed the intricate process of crafting these exquisite sweets. Babulal, the master behind this delectable art, takes immense pride in sharing the traditional method used to prepare rajbhog. The secret to the sweet’s unparalleled taste lies in the use of pure cow milk and the absence of any harmful chemicals during its preparation. Before frying, rajbhog flaunts its pristine white colour, which transforms into a delectable shade of brown after being fried to perfection.

For almost seven decades, Babulal has been perfecting his craft, and his son Mahendra continues to uphold the family legacy. Beyond rajbhog, Babulal is also renowned for his expertise in creating saffron bati. The love for rajbhog is deeply rooted in its simplicity and purity, as it comprises only milk and sugar syrup, devoid of any added chemicals or oil. Priced at Rs 18 per piece in the market, this delicacy boasts a shelf life of 3 to 4 days during summers and an impressive 10 to 15 days during winters. Those seeking to preserve it for longer periods can opt for refrigeration, a simple yet effective method.

The creation of rajbhog is an artful process, requiring ingredients like milk, saffron, and a delightful assortment of dry fruits, including pistachio, almonds, and cashews. Some paneer and green cardamom are also incorporated into the mix, and the milk is allowed to spoil, adding to the sweetness and depth of flavor. The dough is then skillfully shaped into small tikkis, while simultaneously preparing the sugar syrup. These tikkis are gently fried in the sugar syrup until they acquire the tempting brown hue, signifying their readiness to be relished.