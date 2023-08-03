Hazaribagh Woman Dies Of Snakebite; Villagers Kill Reptile, Cremate Both On Same Pyre

Revenge forms the common base in most of the fiction shows and even Bollywood movies. Even in real life, there have been cases where an individual killed the other only to take revenge. But, have you ever heard that a group of people ended up killing a snake to take revenge? Well, that is exactly what happened in Hazaribagh where a woman was bitten by a snake. Turns out, the snake was also killed and what came as a shocker was both woman and snake were cremated on the same pyre. Yes, you heard it right.

The incident took place in Simratari village of Hazaribagh. Thirty-seven-year-old Sugia Devi, the wife of Prabhu Singh, was taking sugar from the polythene placed on the wall-mounted ventilator in the house. A snake appeared and bit the woman’s finger. She started screaming, making her family members and people living in the neighbourhood come out of their houses. As they gathered, the exorcists were called to save the woman. Instead of taking her to the hospital, exorcism continued for hours. As a result, the woman lost her life.

The infuriated villagers, meanwhile, caught the snake and kept it in a tram. Enraged by the woman’s death, the villagers stepped in with the decision to kill the snake. Then, the body of the woman along with the snake was taken to the cremation ground and both were cremated on the same pyre.

Speaking about the incident, Nandkishore Mehta, the head of Dadighaghar Panchayat, said, “Sugia Devi was bitten by a snake and instead of taking her to the hospital, the practice of exorcism continued for the whole night. The negligence led to her death.”

Further, he said that he was informed about this incident after the woman died. He said, “I told the people that in case of snakebite, one should go to the doctor instead of falling prey to such superstitions as this reduces the chances of survival of the victim, but people did not listen.”