'He Needs To Calm Down': Vendor's Dancing Bhelpuri Goes Viral

Within the realm of social media, food videos have etched their presence by showcasing culinary innovation and captivating cooking techniques. As competition escalates, food vendors strive to distinguish themselves through extraordinary approaches to connecting with customers. Just like this food vendor who is going viral for innovative ways of preparing and serving bhelpuri. With rhythmic movements and infectious energy, he transforms the act of preparing the dish into an engrossing dance.

The video was posted on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Became a millionaire by selling Bhelpuri”. The vendor showcases an impressive spectacle as he wields a large vessel brimming with bhelpuri ingredients, including puffed rice, onions, coriander, puri, chutney, potatoes, and masala. With a deft tilt of the vessel, he grabs a big spoon and begins vigorously spinning the bhel with remarkable speed while flaunting his dancing moves.

The result is a tantalizing creation he proudly dubs “Chatpata Dancing Bhelpuri," boasting a tangy flavour profile and an impressive array of approximately 60 ingredients.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajanmishra (@aapkabhai_foody)

The video has gained immense popularity, raking over 30 million views with more than 900K likes. People took no time on commenting the video.

A user said, “Half the food is in the ground, acting like he’s a bartender.” While another added, “Thought he is cleaning the vessel.”

A person was curious about the bhelpuri’s taste and “Does the taste change with him dancing?” “I live in North Carolina, never heard of this world-famous bhel,” said another.

Another individual did not seem to be very interested in the dancing bhelpuri and wrote, “Non-dancing bhel puri dena … (Please give one non-dancing Bhelpuri)” Another stated, “Ye dancing bel nahi over acting bel Puri hai (This is not a dancing bhel, it is an overacting bhelpuri).”

A user joked “The sweat is the main taste I guess!” “He needs to calm down,” some other viewers stated.

This is not the first time that the unique preparation style of a rather simple dish has caught the internet’s attention.

A street vendor had gone viral thanks to his unique marketing style to sell plastic containers.

To display the quality of the product, he literally smashed the products on the ground to attack bystanders’ attention.