He Says Nothing Will Happen In 2 Seconds And Just Then A Shark Bites Him

Potential dangers associated with venturing into shark territory doesn’t need to be emphasised enough. These powerful aquatic predators command our caution due to their position atop the marine food chain. However, it seems that not everyone heeds the warnings and cautions as evidenced by a recent viral video that has set social media abuzz. The video, originally shared on Instagram, captures a heart-stopping moment when a man washing his hands in the water was suddenly bitten by a shark and pulled under. Just moments before the incident, the man can be heard casually dismissing any concerns, stating, “Two seconds won’t do anything.” However, his nonchalance quickly turns to panic as the shark clamps its jaws around his hand and attempts to drag him into the water. Fortunately, the man manages to free himself from the shark’s grip and makes his way back onto a boat.

The chilling video was accompanied by a caption explaining the events leading up to the encounter. “Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had,” the caption read. Explaining the incident, the person recording the video, Michael Russo, said that it was going all well for him and his friend Elarjan. But things took a terrifying turn when they noticed sharks sneaking in and snatching some of their catch. Then while washing his hands in the water Elarjan suddenly found himself at the receiving end of a shark attack. Russo claimed that there was no bait or blood in the water, and the sharks seemed completely unprovoked.

Elarjan was brought back to the dock and was then airlifted to the hospital, where he’s now receiving the best care possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEQUALIFIEDCAPTAIN (@thequalifiedcaptain)

The video quickly went viral on Instagram, amassing over 13 million views. The comments section was rife with scepticism. Some users questioned the authenticity of the caption, asking why anyone would film their friend washing their hands in the water if they didn’t anticipate potential danger. Others raised concerns about the fish scent on the injured person’s hands, suggesting that it may have enticed the shark, contrary to the claim of it being unprovoked. In fact, some people pointed out that the shark in question appeared to be a Lemon Shark, rather than the alleged Bull Shark.