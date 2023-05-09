He Went To Eat Dosa Alone But Paid For Two; Can You Guess Why?

Getting charged extra at restaurants is not too uncommon, especially at busy outlets. The staff may add extra things to your bill due to confusion. So initially, when this Twitter user who ordered a dosa at an eatery was charged more than usual, he thought of checking it with the staff. But the story gets interesting here. Apparently, there was no mistake at the restaurant’s end and the extra charge was for the food ordered by the person accompanying this man. What’s interesting in this story? There was no one accompanying this Twitter user who also happens to be a cop.

Long story cut short, IPS officer Arun Bothra had been scammed. By the time Arun could identify who the person was, they had already left the food outlet. “Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa. On asking the waiter said one person sitting on the other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the story.

Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa. On asking the waiter said one person sitting on other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came. 🙄🙄🙄 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 8, 2023

The unusual story has left a Twitter users in splits. A user highlighted, “The trick is as old as dosa.”

A trick as old as dosa.— Prakash Dantuluri (@prakash_d) May 8, 2023

Another commented, “That’s a good idea, sir. Will try next time.”

That’s a good idea sir. Will try next time 🙂— Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, a user jokingly changed the point of view of the story writing, “I went to a restaurant to eat dosa. I ordered dosa, ate it, tipped the waiter and told him that the bill would be given by the brother sitting at that table, and left the restaurant. Now I do not know whether he has given the bill or not. Too much fun.”

I went to a restaurant to eat dosa.I ordered dosa, ate it and tipped the waiter and told him that the bill would be given by the brother sitting on that table and left the restaurant. Now I do not know whether he has given the bill or not. Too much fun 🤣 — زماں (@Delhiite_) May 8, 2023

A Twitterati who found the reason of the staff quite suspicious said, “Surprisingly enough that the waiter didn’t confirm with you before serving the order.”

Surprisingly enough that the waiter didn’t confirm from you before serving the order 😮— Capt.manojbagoria🇮🇳 (@mannojbagoria) May 8, 2023

One more just asked the man to appreciate the bonus bill that he gave him an opportunity to feed a person who did not have money, “Now Sir, enjoy and cherish the moment with the ‘bonus’ bill. You paid for someone who was hungry but couldn’t afford to pay. You are blessed, you helped someone unknown.”

Now Sir, enjoy and cherish the moment with the "bonus" bill. You paid for someone who was hungry but couldn't afford to pay. You are blessed, you helped someone unknown @arunbothra .— Vikant Sahay 🇮🇳 (@vikantsahay) May 8, 2023

top videos

The story has been viewed by more than three lakh people on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest News here