AI Artist Transforms Adipurush Cast in Captivating Alternate Universe

Adipurush has been making waves both on the big screen and on social media since its release last week. Directed by Om Raut and based on the epic Ramayana, the mythical tale boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. However, despite the immense hype surrounding the film, it seems to have left audiences disappointed.

Upon its release, Adipurush faced criticism for its subpar visual effects (VFX) and dialogues that failed to capture the essence of the epic story. Nevertheless, the discontent surrounding Adipurush has sparked an intriguing response from the AI (Artificial Intelligence) art community on social media. In an attempt to address the perceived shortcomings of the film, AI artist SK MD ABU SHAHID took matters into his own hands. Utilizing Adobe Photoshop and Midjourney, Shahid reimagined the lead cast of Adipurush in an alternate universe where the film potentially met viewers’ expectations.

The artist shared the captivating images on his Instagram handle, accompanied by the caption, “Adipurush in an alternate universe.”

The first image features Prabhas, as Lord Rama, named Raghava in the film. In the second image, Kriti Sanon’s character is seen dressed in similar attire. We also get glimpses of Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage’s Lakshman and Lord Hanuman, respectively.

The alternate universe artwork quickly gained traction on social media, garnering over 4,000 likes. Commenters expressed a range of opinions, with many praising the artist for doing justice to the characters. One comment emphasised, “The alternate universe is better than the real one,” while another stated, “This one is better than Adipurush."

Adipurush, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, boasts a massive production budget of Rs 500 crore, positioning it as one of the most expensive Indian films to date.