Heart-Melting Viral Video Of Pug Waiting For Banana Seller Will Beat Your Midweek Blues

Dogs are known for their ability to share unconditional love. The best thing about having a dog as your best friend is that they will never stop loving you. Renowned for their unwavering loyalty and the ability to stand by their human companions, dogs often go to great lengths to show their affection for humans. And if you had any doubts, this viral video clip is here to clear it all. This time, an adorable display of friendship in a cute video featuring a lovable pug named Ammu and a banana seller is capturing the hearts of people online. The viral video, shared on Instagram, showcases the unique bond between Ammu and the friendly vendor.

In the clip, the pug is seen waiting for the vendor to feed her bananas. Standing in the compound of a home, Ammu waves at the seller. The vendor stops his auto to feed the dog bananas with a smile. The dog wags her tail in excitement after receiving the banana. The intext in the video reveals that the dog daily comes to the gate at the same time, waiting for the banana vendor to arrive.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “She knows this Banana Vendor Since her childhood!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammu - The Pug (@the_pawsome_life_of_ammu)

Since being posted online, the video has staked up over 8.4 lakh views along with a range of reactions. Social media users have flooded the comments section with words of adoration and appreciation. “My Pug Rani also waits like this only for baker”, a person wrote, another added, “Something about Pugs and Bananas.”

“Brilliant girl she knows what she wants,” read a reply.

Expressing their love for pooches, a user wrote, “Dog always great so cute I am also emotional, cute everyday same time waiting”. Some users reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Earlier a video of one such connection between a human and his furry friend surfaced on social media where a dog is seen waiting for its pet parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REAL KINGS GIVE 🔴👑 (@realkingsgive)

The dog is hardly able to control its excitement after spotting its human friend after a long time.