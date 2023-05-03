Heartwarming Video Shows Passengers Making Auto Driver’s Sketch On 3-Minute Ride

Social media is a platform that often surprises us with unique stories of people and their remarkable skills. Recently, a heartwarming video of a woman sketching a portrait of an auto driver has been making rounds on social media. The video shared on Instagram by a user named Art Cart By Diksha depicts her making a sketch of the auto driver and as soon as she finishes, she hands it over to him and his bright smile can be seen. Social media users have been touched by the artist’s gesture and have praised her for spreading positivity in a small but meaningful way.

Her kind gesture of sketching a picture of an auto driver is making waves on social media. Diksha shared the clip on Instagram, where she expressed her intention to use “post-it" more often and thanked the auto driver for stopping to pick her up when no other autos did.

Since the video was uploaded on April 10, the post has garnered over 1.2 million views and has received numerous likes and comments, showcasing its widespread popularity and positive reaction on social media.

Users have been sharing emotional comments in the video, expressing their joy and appreciation for the act of kindness. One user commented on the change in the auto driver’s expression, saying, “Auto wale bhaiya had a serious face but after all this the last smile.”

Another user praised the artist and wrote, “You just made a man’s day by being thoughtful and made him smile. Congrats on being a good human.”

A third user expressed their delight, saying, “Awww how happy he was after realizing it’s his drawing.”

Another user commented on the heartwarming smile of the auto driver and wrote, “That smile is so pure and heart filling thanks to you for the special moment you gave to that auto wala."

Meanwhile, one person couldn’t help but add a hilarious touch to the moment by joking, “That auto driver be like - paisa do sahab ye sab se ghar nahi chalta hai (Give money madam, can’t run my home with these things)."

The sketch artist’s creativity knew no boundary, as she turned her ordinary 3-minute auto ride into an unforgettable moment.

