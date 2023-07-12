Heavy Rainfall Turns Gurugram Court Into A Swimming Pool

In these past few days, heavy rains have been reported all over Noida, Delhi and Gurugram. Many places are flooded with water, making it hard for people to travel. In light of this, pictures from the Gurugram district court are going viral. The court seems to be immersed in rainwater and is giving the appearance of a swimming pool. Some pictures, which show children playing in it as if it’s a makeshift swimming pool, are going viral online.

Due to heavy rainfall, Delhi-NCR ended up being waterlogged. A high alert for rain was also issued by the authorities. Videos and pictures are emerging on the internet of roads being flooded with water, vehicles half submerged and pedestrians struggling to walk amidst the heavy rains. Some schools were also closed due to this reason. In a statement given by the principal of DAV Public School on July 9, he said, “Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed on July 10 for students’ safety, by orders from the District Authorities.” The residents were also requested by the police to stay indoors and only leave if there was important work.

A work-from-home advisory was also issued by the Gurugram administration to corporate and private offices. The statement said, “All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow, on the 10th of July; so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by Govt. agencies.”

The rain is providing much-needed relief from the unbearable heat, but it is also becoming a point of concern. According to reports, the waterlogged roads were being cleared by pumps. The residents of Gurugram expressed their displeasure towards the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority for not taking action on time.