‘Hello, I'm Watching BBC News’: Anchor's Mistake On Live TV Will Make You ROFL

A video capturing a news anchor’s unexpected slip of the tongue during a live television segment has become a viral sensation on social media. Gareth Barlow, a BBC presenter with four years of senior reporting experience, found himself making a blunder on live TV. Sharing the video of his unintentional mishap on Twitter, he humorously asked, “Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news?" The clip shows Barlow preparing to start a segment, but instead of the typical “You are watching," he accidentally says, “Hello. I’m watching…" before playfully correcting himself, “I’m watching BBC News? I’m Gareth Barlow." He then smoothly rectifies his mistake, saying, “You’re watching BBC News." This hilarious situation is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news… pic.twitter.com/l40jGHhrHK— Gareth Barlow (@GarethBarlow) August 20, 2023

After Gareth Barlow posted the video of his live TV mistake, it quickly went viral and garnered over 8 Lakh views. This has left social media users amused and entertained.

A user praised the presenter’s response, saying that the incident could become a great example and highlighted the importance of not fearing mistakes and recovering quickly.

Another one for my video presentation class - don’t fear mistakes if you recover quickly and make it go viral. Perfection is over-rated. https://t.co/4h1NdVtcOn— Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) August 21, 2023

Another admired Gareth Barlow for how he handled the situation in a positive manner.

Love this! This is the way to go about fumbles etc in presentations. https://t.co/bQvnSzaUUB— Ayesha Saeed (@Ayesha2Saeed) August 21, 2023

A user recalling a similar experience mentioned when they got their own name wrong while reading the news on the radio and wrote Barlow handled the mistake in a sophisticated manner.

Reminds me of the time I got my own name wrong while reading the news on the radio…😁…but @GarethBarlow covers his little #blooper in a classy way… #newsblooper https://t.co/4Caivhs6Lj— Ciaran O'Byrne (@DrivetimeTech) August 21, 2023

Another individual commented on the presenter’s preparation and praised Gareth Barlow’s professionalism and smile.

And you were all prepared and so raring to go….lol. It was an adorable little flub and you recovered so well with a great smile. You're an old pro. Wonderful to see you on our screens again. Best wishes from Western Canada.— Nate (@Nate46016668) August 21, 2023

Earlier, another BBC anchor experienced a blunder that quickly gained attention on social media. The uncomfortable moment happened when the presenter, Lukwesa Burak, was unaware that the live broadcast was still ongoing. During a segment, she took a brief break while a pre recorded video was being played, but the unexpected switch back to her in the studio caught her off guard.

Following the incident, Burak found herself in an awkward situation and remained silent for few seconds. She later continued the broadcast by talking about a news story centered around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She reposted the clip and wrote, “Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers.”

Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe— Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

This hilarious incident garnered over 10 million views.

According to Deadline, a source from the BBC News revealed that the blooper was caused due to a technical error of the UK clip that didn’t play properly when the channel’s feed went on an ad break. Another person claimed that similar glitches have happened in the past.