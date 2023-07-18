‘Hera Pheri’ Directed by Christopher Nolan? AI Reimagines Characters of Iconic Bollywood Movie

Artificial Intelligence knows no bounds. From writing letters using ChatGPT to creating art pieces which goes beyond everyone’s imagination - AI has proved itself time and again. Now, an artist named Sahid took to Instagram and shared how the characters of Bollywood’s favourite movie ‘Hera Pheri’ would look if it was to be directed by Christopher Nolan. Using AI, he made these characters and people are in complete shock. “Imagine if Christopher Nolan, renowned filmmaker, took charge of directing the highly anticipated third instalment of the iconic film series, Hera Pheri, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast,” the artist wrote as he shared images created by AI.

The image shows all the actors dressed up in suits. From Paresh Rawal to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, all of these actors are designed with intricate details. This comes in just when part 3 of the movie is making headlines.

Here, have a look at the post:

The movie has not only left people in shock but many seem to be impressed by the work done by AI. “Amazing bro,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote the movie’s most famous dialogue, “Utha le re baba utha le!!!!”

Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao are among the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema. Spanning over 17 years, Hera Pheri has become a cult among the audience. Fans are super excited to witness the trio once again in this magical comedy-drama.