Here's how Apple's Emergency SOS System Saved A Family Stuck In Hawaii Wildfire

The internet has developed a newfound interest in Apple’s Emergency SOS after the system helped save a family from the terrifying wildfire that engulfed Maui in Hawaii. Twitter user Michael Miraflor, identified to be a marketer as per his profile bio, shared the story of his relatives whose vehicle was caught amidst the blazing fire. The family of five was attempting to flee the area in a van but were unable to contact for help owing to the destruction of phone towers. They were among the thousands who were left with no way to contact emergency services. Even without cell service, the family managed to get in touch with rescuers using their iPhone’s satellite system. The Twitter user shared the screenshot of the family’s SOS text exchange online and the wild thread has multiple social media users shocked.

With the help of SOS, the family was able to pinpoint the exact location of the vehicle. The family mentioned how there was fire everywhere around them including the nearby buildings. The emergency services quickly jumped to their rescue by informing the fire department. At one point, the family highlights the visibility in the area is zero and their car is heating up. The emergency services inform the stranded people that help is on the way and it takes about half an hour for responders to locate the vehicle. The family was advised to keep their hazard lights to offer help during the crisis situation.

“My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives," the Twitter user wrote while sharing the screenshot.

Take a look at it here:

My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives. pic.twitter.com/PpxNwTGOAf — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) August 10, 2023

With over seven million views, the viral thread was deemed terrifying and unreal by social media users, many of whom couldn’t fathom the family’s mindset while being stuck in the fire for over 30 minutes. Several users were also relieved the family was safely rescued. A user wrote, “Wow - glad they are ok, and thank goodness for Apple emergency."

Wow - glad they are ok, and thank goodness for Apple emergency.— Michelle O’Connor (@Mq2Oco) August 10, 2023

Another commented, “Damn they seem so close to the water too. The conditions must’ve been insane."

Damn they seem so close to the water too. The conditions must've been insane.— Andrew Ruiz (@then_there_was) August 10, 2023

One more explained, “This thread is wild. I wasn’t aware SOS was a messaging-based service as I’ve never had to use it."

That thread is wild. I wasn’t aware SOS was a messaging based service as I’ve never had to use it.Would’ve pictured something closer to On Star on the phone. — Nick LoBue ☀️ (@NicholasLobue) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “This is so scary but the fact they navigated because of SOs is really helpful for people to know. So relieved it worked and saved them."

This is so scary but the fact they navigated because of sos is really helpful for people to know. So relieved it worked and saved them— Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) August 10, 2023

There were ample users who also grew curious about how the emergency SOS feature of Apple works. Notably, available in all models of iPhone 14, the mobile is facilitated with the system of connecting directly to a satellite which can establish communication during times of need