Here’s Why Anand Mahindra Refused A Relaxed Weekend Stay At This Underwater Hotel

There are endless options for unique and exclusive hotels across the globe, some of which offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Within these classifications, underwater hotels stand out, granting guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of marine life. While for many, staying in such hotels is a cherished dream, this sentiment doesn’t apply to Anand Mahindra. The industrialist dropped a video on his Twitter handle, expressing his thoughts about spending a night in a suite submerged in seawater and surrounded by marine animals.

The video features The Muraka Hotel, which is in the Maldives’ and has the world’s first underwater hotel suite. The suite features transparent walls giving guests a closer look at the marine world. There’s a bed followed by a table and two chairs.

Anand Mahindra revealed that he was proposed to spend a night at this distinctive hotel with the promise of a tranquil weekend retreat. Nonetheless, he admitted to his uncertainty about catching any sleep, as he anticipated staying vigilant, searching for even the slightest hint of cracks in the glass ceiling.

He captioned, “The Muraka was the Maldives’ and the world’s, very first underwater hotel suite. I was sent this post with a suggestion that a stay here would ensure the most relaxed weekend rest. To be honest, I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep…I would stay awake looking for cracks in the glass ceiling."

Watch the video here:

The Muraka was the Maldives’ and the world's, very first underwater hotel suite. I was sent this post with a suggestion that a stay here would ensure the most relaxed weekend rest. To be honest, I don’t think I would get a wink of sleep…I would stay awake looking for cracks in… pic.twitter.com/CkqUPNlPJs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2023

Since its posting, the video has accumulated more than 285.5K views. Internet users have shared their thoughts and humorous reactions to Anand Mahindra’s post.

A user wrote, “Hahaha. Sir this reminds me of the Titanic Submarine accident. Very very risk. Definitely not a leisure activity."

Hahaha 🤣Sir this reminds me of the Titanic Submarine accident. Very very risk. Definitely not a leisure activity.— CA Shubham Kothari - Elite Chart Traders (@CA_Shubham_K) August 12, 2023

Another added, “Likewise. While The Muraka is undeniably a masterpiece of architecture and a testament to human ingenuity, I too might be up all night – half in awe of the marine life and half scanning for tiny imperfections. But what an experience that would be! Perhaps it’s one of those instances where the beauty and thrill outweigh the initial jitters."

Likewise. While The Muraka is undeniably a masterpiece of architecture and a testament to human ingenuity, I too might be up all night – half in awe of the marine life and half scanning for tiny imperfections.But what an experience that would be! Perhaps it's one of those… — Shreesh Pandey (@shreeshsppandey) August 12, 2023

“Agreed sir.. I won’t even dare to go and have an enquiry about the room tariffs.. Intact they should allow the people to check in there for free, and should charge from them when they start screaming and wish to go out anyhow."

Agreed sir.. I won’t even dare to go and have an enquiry about the room tariffs..Intact they should allow the people to check in there for free, and should charge from them when they start screaming and wish to go out anyhow..🥶🥶— gaurav singhal (@itsenigma) August 12, 2023

One person added, “24X 7 awake. Best place to study if you have not studied throughout the year."

24X 7 awake.Best place to study if u hv not studied throughout the year.😂😂 — Lone Musk (@drraj_karwa) August 12, 2023

Will you dare to spend a night at this hotel in the Maldives?