Here's Why You Should Never Order A Big Mac At McDonald's

Burgers – the mere mention of them- make our taste buds tingle and have us daydream about that juicy, flavourful bite. And when it comes to satisfying our burger cravings, there’s one name that immediately springs to mind – McDonald’s. The golden arches symbolise delicious fast food for generations, and their menu is iconic. But what if I told you that an ex-McDonald’s chef is here to spill the beans, or rather, the secret sauce, on why ordering the famed Big Mac from the restaurant might just be a big rip-off?

Meet Mike Haracz, a former McDonald’s chef who has taken the internet by storm with his fast-food revelations. In a TikTok video that reportedly amassed an astounding 1,20,000 views, he declares, “Don’t order a Big Mac; you should be ordering this every time." So, what’s this game-changing item? It’s the McDouble, and according to Haracz, it’s not only a superior choice but also a wallet-friendly one that can save you about $2 (approx. INR 166).

The McDouble, as Haracz explains, consists of two 100 per cent pure beef patties seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper. It is topped with tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of melty American cheese – a mouthwatering combination indeed. But how does it stack up against the much-hyped Big Mac?

The Big Mac, on the other hand, features two 100 per cent beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, a middle bun, and, of course, the renowned Big Mac sauce.

But let’s get back to the McDouble. Haracz’s point is clear – it is an equally cheesy delight with the same amount of cheese as the Big Mac but without the extra middle bun. It is not just delicious; it is more affordable too. And if the viral response on social media is anything to go by, many McDonald’s enthusiasts agree.

New York Post reports that as soon as the former chef uploaded this video, his followers’ comments flooded in, with fans of fast food praising the McDouble as the best burger. They said it offers superior flavour and value compared to the Big Mac. Some were so eager to try it that they announced their lunch plans for the next day.

However, not everyone was thrilled with Haracz’s revelation. Some people argued that the extra charges for lettuce and Mac sauce could make a McDouble the same price as a Big Mac. It seems that in the world of fast food, there’s always a debate brewing.

So, what’s the final verdict? Well, it might depend on your personal preference and whether you’re a loyalist to the Big Mac’s unique combination of flavours. As the discussion goes on, and as you peruse the McDonald’s menu, keep in mind the advice of Mike Haracz. The next time you find yourself at those iconic golden arches, you might just be tempted to try the McDouble.